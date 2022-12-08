Allison Wallach has been upped to president of unscripted programming at Fox Entertainment, effective immediately, following the vacancy left by Rob Wade, who was tapped as CEO in October. Wallach most recently served as executive vice president and head of Fox Entertainment’s unscripted studio Fox Alternative Entertainment.

As a result, Yasmin Rawji has taken over in the newly created position of EVP of unscripted and will oversee Fox’s reality slate. She was previously SVP of alternative entertainment and will report directly to Wallach in Los Angeles.

In the new expanded role, Wallach will report directly to Wade and be responsible for overseeing Fox’s unscripted slate, including specials and alternative development programming, which includes hit series “The Masked Singer,” “Next Level Chef,” “MasterChef,” “MasterChef Junior,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “LEGO Masters” and the upcoming series “Gordon Ramsay’s Food Stars” and “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test,” among others. Additionally, she will manage Studio Ramsay Global, the production entity from Ramsay, the entertainment brand TMZ and continue to be responsible for Fox Alternative Entertainment. A new EVP and head of the in-house production unit will be named in the coming weeks.

“Since joining us — in early 2020, no less — Allison has played a critical role in navigating FAE through one of the most arduous chapters the television business has ever witnessed and, in doing so, helped build it into a key growth driver for Fox Entertainment,” Wade said in a statement. “FAE has greatly expanded its global presence under Allison’s leadership, and, in her hands, I am confident Fox’s unscripted portfolio will continue to enjoy similar success.”

Wallach added, “It is an honor to work at a company that has long been a cornerstone of the unscripted space, and I am grateful to Rob for the opportunity to build on Fox’s strong legacy of providing premium programming to viewers. Yasmin has been a great partner of mine during our time together here at Fox. Her fierce devotion to creative and sharp production prowess are inspiring to watch. I’m looking forward to closely working with her in guiding Fox’s unscripted business in the years to come.”

Wallach joined the company’s alternative studio in February 2020, responsible for identifying, developing and producing unscripted programming both for Fox and third-party platforms. She has shepherded the fall’s No. 1 unscripted series “The Masked Singer.” The executive also worked closely with Wade on launching Fox’s International Unscripted Format Fund to identify IP for the global market that is produced and owned by FAE.

Prior to joining the company, Wallach was president of Jupiter Entertainment, which she joined in 2015 to lead its content portfolio expansion into new genres and distribution platforms. Prior to that, she was an agent in United Talent Agency’s alternative television department for five years, where she helped grow the agency’s international and cable television business. Wallach was also SVP of programming at BBC Worldwide Productions from 2008 to 2010 and VP of programming at Lifetime Television before that.

Wade replaced Charlie Collier, who announced his surprise exit to join Roku Media as president in late September. Prior to assuming the role of CEO, Wade was president of alternative entertainment and specials at the company, where he oversaw the network’s unscripted content and development slate.