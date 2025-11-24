‘All’s Fair’ Scores Season 2 Renewal at Hulu

Kim Kardashian is officially returning to television as a lawyer. Ryan Murphy’s “All’s Fair” scored a Season 2 renewal, Hulu announced on Monday.

Despite negative critical reviews of the show, audiences showed up for the legal drama in spades. “All’s Fair” became the biggest Hulu Original scripted series to premiere in three years based on viewership from the show’s first three days of streaming. It launched as the No. 1 most-watched show on Hulu’s Top 15 Today list and has maintained a spot on the list every day since its Nov. 4 premiere.

The drama has also had an impact on social media, generating 10 billion impressions from Oct. 8 to Nov. 20. The series is currently airing new episodes of its first season on Tuesdays with its two-episode finale set for Dec. 9 on Hulu on Disney+ in the U.S. Outside of the U.S., the series will release new episodes on Disney+.

Starring Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Matthew Noszka with Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close, “All’s Fair” follows a team of female divorce attorneys. After leaving a male-dominated firm to open their own practice, they will have to navigate high-stakes breakups, secrets and shifting allegiances, both in the courtroom and in their personal lives.

“All’s Fair” is produced by 20th Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television. Murphy co-created the series alongside Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken and serves as the series’ writer, executive producer and director. Baitz and Baken also write and executive produce alongside Jamie Pachino, Lyn Greene and Richard Levine. On the cast side, Kardashian, Close, Watts, Nash-Betts and Paulson are also executive producers. Other EPs include Anthony Hemingway, who also directs, as well as Kris Jenner, Eric Kovtun, Scott Robertson and Nissa Diederich.