Allure Chief Editor Michelle Lee Joins Netflix

Allure editor-in-chief Michelle Lee stepped down Monday to join Netflix as its first vice president of editorial and publishing.

The new position, reporting to chief marketing officer Bozoma Saint John, will manage the streaming company’s editorial and publishing group, which will move from New York to Los Angeles. Netflix also recently scooped up Condé Nast executive West Coast editor Krista Smith in 2019.

Lee announced her departure on Monday via Instagram after spending six years at Allure. Her new job starts in July. She was previously CMO and editor-in-chief at Nylon Media, which includes brands Nylon Guys and Nylon Studio.

“This is an exciting but bittersweet moment because I’ll miss everyone at Allure so much… . I think we’ve truly shifted the way people look at and talk about beauty. We sparked change on topics like race and aging and sustainability and equality,” Lee wrote on her Instagram. “But I’m beyond thrilled to join @netflix, working with the incredible @badassboz. I’ve long admired the game-changing work the team there has produced and I’m so excited about what we’ll create together.”

Recently, Lee has been seen driving more coverage around diversity and inclusion, in particular focusing on Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. After joining in 2015, Lee was behind the media outlet’s feature cover of Muslim model Halima Aden dressed in a hijab in 2017. She is also a member of the Gold House and ColorComm boards and serves on Act to Change’s advisory council.