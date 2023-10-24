Despite a difficult advertising climate, Alphabet rode strong results from search and YouTube to record a net income increase of 41.5% to $19.69 billion, or diluted earnings of $1.55 per share, for its third quarter, beating Wall Street expectations. Revenue grew to $76.6 billion, an 11% year-over-year increase, the company said Tuesday.

Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were expecting the Google and YouTube parent company to report earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $63.13 billion.

Ad revenue at YouTube grew 12% from $7.07