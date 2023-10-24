Alphabet Beats Wall Street Expectations in Q3 With $76.6 Billion in Revenue, Defies Tough Ad Climate

Available to WrapPRO members

The Google and YouTube parent company, emphasizing new AI initiatives, reported a 41% boost in net income to $19.69 billion, but its stock fell more than 5% in after-hours trading

Alphabet Networks Earnings
Photo illustration by TheWrap

Despite a difficult advertising climate, Alphabet rode strong results from search and YouTube to record a net income increase of 41.5% to $19.69 billion, or diluted earnings of $1.55 per share, for its third quarter, beating Wall Street expectations. Revenue grew to $76.6 billion, an 11% year-over-year increase, the company said Tuesday.

Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were expecting the Google and YouTube parent company to report earnings of $1.45 per share and revenue of $63.13 billion.

Ad revenue at YouTube grew 12% from $7.07

Kayla Cobb

Kayla has covered the TV industry for more then seven years. Before joining TheWrap in April of 2023, she was the Senior TV Reporter at Decider, the New York Post’s entertainment vertical that focuses on the streaming industry. She was instrumental to the site’s growth, helping transform a fledging site to a respected name in…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.