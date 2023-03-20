Amanda Bynes, the former teen star of ’90s and early ’00 shows including Nickelodeon’s “The Amanda Show” and “All That,” was placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold Monday after she was found wandering in Los Angeles, according to multiple media reports.

A source close to the situation confirmed the reports to NBC News. “She hasn’t been in contact with her family for quite some time,” they said of the 36-year-old former actress, whose films include 2003’s “What a Girl Wants” and 2006’s “She’s the Man.”

On March 22, 2022, a Ventura County judge ended Bynes’ nearly nine-year conservatorship, which was managed by her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes. Unlike Britney Spears’ bitter battle with her father to control her own affairs, Bynes’ parents approved of the legal decision.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” Bynes said at the time in statement shared by her attorney David Esquibias. “I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

According to court documents filed in 2022 by Esquibias, Bynes had been living in a “structured community for women” and expected to live an “independent” lifestyle and check in regularly with a case manager.

Bynes had been scheduled to make her first public appearance since her her conservatorship ended at this weekend’s ’90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut, but canceled on Friday.

At ’90s Con, her fellow “All That” cast member Kel Mitchell told Entertainment Tonight, “I’ve just been praying for her. We’re just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it’s answered prayers that she’s doing a lot better.”

Bynes retired from acting in 2010 and made headlines from 2012 to 2013 for her bizarre and sometimes criminal behavior, which eventually led to her being placed under a conservatorship.

TMZ first reported this story.