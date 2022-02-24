Amanda Kloots announced Thursday that she has been diagnosed with COVID-19, two years after her husband Nick Cordero died battling the virus.

Alongside a photo with her co-hosts of daytime show “The Talk,” Kloots wrote: “My @thetalkcbs family! Unfortunately I tested positive for COVID and will be missing some days at work until my quarantine is over.”

However, the former Broadway dancer and “Dancing With The Stars” contestant assured her followers that she is “feeling completely normal now and feel very grateful for that.” She added that being vaccinated and boosted against the virus “is very much putting me at ease.”

Having tested negative before and after a recent trip to Mexico, Kloots said the diagnosis was a “surprise.”

“This is the first time I’ve tested positive since the pandemic,” she wrote. “I will hopefully be back to work soon but taking this time at home with Elvis to start potty training!!!! Wish me luck as I run after a naked toddler for the next three days. Any advice please leave below.”

Kloots shares her son with her late husband Nick Cordero, the Tony Award-nominated actor who passed away after suffering the virus and its complications for 95 days. In the wake of his diagnosis, which Kloots kept fans updated on via social media, he received an outpouring of support.

Many well-wishes poured in for Kloots in the comment section of her post, including from the verified account of “The Talk,” which she has co-hosted since Jan. 2021.

“It’s not the same without you,” the message said. “We can’t wait for your return after quarantine!”

“Me too,” she replied. “Miss you guys already.”