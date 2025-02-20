Amanda Seyfried Holds Someone at Gunpoint in Peacock Thriller Series ‘Long Bright River’ | Video

Amanda Seyfried dons a cop uniform as she fights the opioid epidemic in the Peacock thriller series “Long Bright River.”

Mickey (Seyfried)’s hometown of Philadelphia has been hit hard by the opioid crisis. Now she serves on the police force for the city and confronts former classmates derailed by drug use on the daily.

“I grew up here. I went to elementary school down the street and so did a lot of girls working the avenue down the street” she said in the first trailer for the series. “It’s our job to protect them.”

When three girls are suspiciously killed in the neighborhood, Mickey realizes that she may have a personal connection to the case. Based on Liz Moore’s novel of the same name, Mickey (Seyfried) must discover how her past has come back to haunt her.

Watch the trailer:

“You seem to take it personally, and you won’t tell me why,” one police officer asks Mickey in the trailer.

When Casey, an apparent friend of Mickey, has gone missing, the officer seems to shut down and carry out her own investigation without telling the force.

“The Dropout” actress stars alongside Nicholas Pinnock, Ashleigh Cummings, Callum Vinson, and John Doman. Dash Mihok, Britne Oldford, Matthew Del Negro, Harriet Sansom Harris, Patch Darragh, and Perry Mattfeld are recurring guest stars on the series.

Nikki Toscano wrote the series in addition to executive producing and showrunning. “Long Bright River” is also executive produced by its star Seyfried, its author Moore, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, and Amanda Lewis for Original Film, Amy Pascal for Pascal Pictures, Hagar Ben-Asher and Russell Rothberg.

The eight-episode series will premiere on Peacock Thursday, March 13.