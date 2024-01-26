Amanda Seyfried to Star in Peacock Thriller ‘Long Bright River’

Amanda Seyfried has been cast in “Long Bright River,” a limited series thriller that’s coming to Peacock. Seyfried will also executive produce the project.

The upcoming series comes from Liz Moore and Nikki Toscano (“The Offer,” “24: Legacy”) and is an adaptation of Moore’s novel of the same name. The series comes from Sony Pictures Television and UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group.

“We are thrilled that Amanda Seyfried will lead this series about how those initially perceived as victims can band together to regain their power,” Moore and Toscano said in a joint press release. “Moore’s family history and her work with harm-reduction and community-service organizations in Philadelphia informed the series, which aims to portray with compassion the lives of those struggling with addiction and the family members who love them.”

A New York Times bestseller and listed as one of Barack Obama’s favorite books of 2020, “Long Bright River” is set in a Philadelphia neighborhood that’s in the grips of the opioid crisis and follows two once-inseparable sisters. Kacey lives on the streets in the throes of addiction, while Mickey patrols those same streets as a police officer. Though theses sisters have been torn apart by life, Mickey can’t stop worrying about her sibling. When Kacey disappears in the midst of a series of murders, that worry reaches new heights. Seyfried will star as Mickey.

Toscano and Moore will write and executive produce the series with Toscano serving as showrunner. Additionally, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty and Amanda Lewis will executive produce the project for Original Film, and Amy Pascal will executive produce for Pascal Pictures. As well as directing the first episode, Hagar Ben-Asher (“Bad Boy,” “Dead Women Walking”) will also executive produce.

Seyfried first broke out in “Mean Girls” when she portrayed Karen Smith. Since then, she has starred in projects across multiple genres including the movie musicals “Mamma Mia!,” “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” and “Les Misérables;” the horror comedy “Jennifer’s Body;” the romantic war drama “Dear John;” and David Fincher’s biopic “Mank.”

Recently, Seyfried won a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy award for her portrayal of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s “The Dropout.”