Amanda Seyfried clarified that the viral video of her singing “Wicked’s” hit song “Popular” wasn’t her audition to play Glinda for the film.

The actress cleared the air during a conversation with People magazine on Tuesday, saying she recorded the now-resurfaced video during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I was not auditioning for ‘Wicked’ yet, but I knew it was, like, coming up,” she said, adding that she was just f—g around really.”

“I think it was during COVID. I was doing a Lancôme shoot in Long Island City. Elizabeth Stewart [was] my stylist …. And I was like, ‘This dress is so Glinda. And Elizabeth was like, ‘Do it.’ And then she posted at some point.”

Seyfried went on to question whether or not she should have posted the video at all, saying it was just “fun” and was done purely “in jest.”

However, People reports that Seyfried did actually go on to submit an audition for the Glinda role, though ultimately Ariana Grande nabbed the role.

“I went hard for that, for sure. And it was a very long process. And everything happens the way it’s meant to,” she said, calling the film “fantastic.”

“It’s an extravaganza, which is what she [Grande] does really well,” Seyfried shared. “And [my kids] have been playing the soundtrack nonstop. And everything is as it’s meant to be for sure.”