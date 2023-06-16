Amazon CEO Andy Jassy at the Rings of Power L.A. premiere

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy at the "Rings of Power" L.A. premiere. (Getty)

2 Years in, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Faces Challenges at Every Turn | PRO Insight

by | June 16, 2023 @ 4:27 PM

The company once seemed invincible, but it’s navigating a bumpy, post-pandemic road with a new chief executive at the helm

Almost immediately after Jeff Bezos handed Amazon to Andy Jassy in July 2021, the trouble began. The company had been soaring post-pandemic, bolstered by overwhelming interest in ecommerce and the cloud, but a return to in-person life and a broad tech drawback changed it all fast. As Jassy took over, Amazon’s share price plunged, customers pulled back, easy deals became hard, and hard deals fell apart. With Bezos living the good life, his anointed CEO dealt with the fallout.

Next month, Jassy will reach the two year point in his bumpy run as CEO. He’s helped bring some stability to the company, but his record’s been marked by approximately 27,000 layoffs, a rush toward retail efficiency, slowing cloud growth, and questions about the company’s focus. Amazon stock is up 48% this year, but down approximately 30% since Jassy took over. And if his first two years were a crucible, the next will be defining, as he’ll face mounting challenges while hoping Bezos doesn’t pull an Iger.

Alex Kantrowitz

Alex Kantrowitz is a WrapPRO contributor. He's the founder of Big Technology, a free newsletter and podcast about Big Tech and society. He's also the author of "Always Day One: How the Tech Titans Plan to Stay on Top Forever" and a contributor at CNBC.

