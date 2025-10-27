Amazon to Chop 30,000 Corporate Jobs This Week, Its Largest Layoffs Ever

Amazon is preparing to cut as many as 30,000 jobs this week its latest effort to lower expenses. The move, according to Reuters, will impact the company’s corporate arm, with human resources, devices and services and operations receiving the most cuts.

Expected to begin rolling out Tuesday, the proposed 30,000 eliminated roles will mark Amazon’s largest-ever round of cuts, surpassing the 27,000 jobs exited in 2022.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy reportedly has plans to eliminate an overabundance of managers and beurocracy build-up at the company. He also said back in June that more use of AI going forward would likely lead to other cuts at the company.

Amazon did not respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Layoffs continue to wrack the tech and entertainment industry. Paramount will slash roughly 1,000 jobs on Wednesday in its first round of major cuts under new CEO David Ellison, with additional cuts expected at a later date, according to Bloomberg. The total cuts are expected to impact around 2,000 employees.

The latest round of layoffs at the media giant come as new owner Skydance looks to exceed $2 billion in cost savings. In August, Paramount president Jeff Shell warned that the layoffs would be “painful,” but emphasized that the media giant doesn’t want to “cut its way to growth.”

And elsewhere in the media world, NBC News eliminated its teams dedicated to covering issues affecting Black, Asian American, Latino and LGBTQ+ groups as part of its layoffs of about 150 staffers. The cuts mean that the verticals NBC BLK, NBC Asian America, NBC Latino and NBC OUT no longer have dedicated teams bolstering their coverage.

Tech companies Microsoft, Meta and Intel also saw major layoffs this year, with the latter totaling 22,000 jobs cut so far.