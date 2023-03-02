Amazon Studios has ordered “Twin Love,” a new reality dating competition show from ITV Entertainment, to series. Premiering this summer on Prime Video and the free, ad-supported Freevee, the show will be hosted by WWE Hall of Famers and TV personalities Brie and Nikki Bella.

Billed as a “social dating experiment,” “Twin Love” explores the love lives of identical twins. Ten sets of twins will be split up and placed into two houses of “identical” casts, where they’ll begin a unique and compelling search for love. Per the series logline, “With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires. When separated from their twin brothers and sisters — some for the first time ever — will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?”

Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD original content and unscripted programming for Amazon Studios, said in a statement, “‘Twin Love’ is a social dating experience like no other, blending the specificity of being a twin — someone born, quite literally, with a biological soulmate — with the universality of being single and searching for lasting romantic love. Thanks to Brie and Nikki Bella, for bringing their personal experience to this series; to our cast, for their openness, playfulness, and willingness to be vulnerable; and to the unscripted team at Amazon Studios, who championed this series. Our goal is to help couples find love in a fun, unique way, and we can’t wait to share ‘Twin Love’ with Prime Video and Freevee audiences this summer.”

Brie and Nikki Bella are TV personalities, hosts, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, executive producers, New York Times best-selling authors, motivational speakers and WWE Hall of Famers. Together, they co-host “The Bellas Podcast” on SiriusXM’s Stitcher and can currently be seen in the E! special-event series “Nikki Bella Says I Do,” which premiered in January 2023. Brie and Nikki also starred on E!’s hit reality shows “Total Divas” and “Total Bellas.” Brie recently competed on Fox’s competition series “The Real Dirty Dancing,” and Nikki is the host of the celebrity competition show “Barmageddon” (recently renewed for a Season 2), which is executive produced by Blake Shelton and Carson Daly for USA Network. Additionally, Nikki was recently seen as a judge on NBC’s “America’s Got Talent Extreme.”

“Twin Love” is produced by Amazon Studios and ITV America’s ITV Entertainment (“Love Island,” “Queer Eye,” “Hell’s Kitchen”). Simon Thomas, Bernie Schaeffer, Kenny Rose and Jessica Nahmias serve as EPs. The series is based on a format created by ITV Studios Netherlands.