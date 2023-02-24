The unscripted cable shows saw increases in their Season 7 premiere and Season 1 finale over first three days, respectively

“Summer House” — which follows a group of friends who vacation in a shared summer house in Long Island’s Montauk — was up 10% in the 18-49 demographic and 2% in total average viewers, as compared to the Season 6 debut in the total audience measurement index (TAMI, or all-platform viewing across linear, digital and streaming) through three days.

Bravo’s “Summer House” and E!’s “Nikki Bella Says I Do” both exhibited growth in three-day viewership figures, TheWrap can exclusively report. The NBCUniversal-owned unscripted cable series saw increases in their Season 7 premiere and Season 1 finale, respectively.

The reality show stars Mya Allen, Amanda Batula, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Lindsay Hubbard, Ciara Miller, Danielle Olivera and Carl Radke. Upon the Feb. 13 premiere, the housemates were joined by newcomers Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod, as well as old friends Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer.

“Summer House” Season 7 (Bravo)

Truly Original produces with Steven Weinstock, Glenda Hersh, Lauren Eskelin, Jamie Jakimo, Trish Gold and Faith Gaskins serving as executive producers, in addition to Left Hook Media, with Matt Odgers and Scott Teti serving as executive producers. Sean Clifford is also an EP.

Meanwhile, “Nikki Bella Says I Do” scored a series high delivery of 518,000 total average watchers in its finale in TAMI through three days, marking an increase of 15% versus the week prior. The four-episode series grew week-over-week since its Jan. 26 premiere.

The series follows WWE Superstar Nikki Bella and “Dancing With the Stars” champion Artem Chingvintsev as they share all of the special moments leading up to their wedding in the City of Lights, from planning woes to throwing a joint bachelor and bachelorette celebration. The major milestone is not without challenges as the bride and groom navigate parenthood with their son Matteo amid the wedding festivities, balancing such struggles as choosing the right venue all while holding onto hope that Artem’s family can make it to the event from Russia.

“Nikki Bella Says I Do” is a co-production by WWE, Bunim/Murray Productions and Hi Mom Productions. Bella, Kevin Dunn, Chris Chambers, Marc Pomarico, Andrea Metz and Michelle Peerali executive produce.