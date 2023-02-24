nikki-bella-says-i-do

Bravo’s ‘Summer House,’ E!’s ‘Nikki Bella Says I Do’ See Double-Digit Ratings Growth (Exclusive)

by | February 24, 2023 @ 9:11 AM

The unscripted cable shows saw increases in their Season 7 premiere and Season 1 finale over first three days, respectively

Bravo’s “Summer House” and E!’s “Nikki Bella Says I Do” both exhibited growth in three-day viewership figures, TheWrap can exclusively report. The NBCUniversal-owned unscripted cable series saw increases in their Season 7 premiere and Season 1 finale, respectively.

“Summer House” — which follows a group of friends who vacation in a shared summer house in Long Island’s Montauk — was up 10% in the 18-49 demographic and 2% in total average viewers, as compared to the Season 6 debut in the total audience measurement index (TAMI, or all-platform viewing across linear, digital and streaming) through three days.

