Amazon Web Services Outage Affects Snapchat, Ring, Fortnite and Other Online Platforms

Roblox, Fortnite, Snapchat and a number of other apps and online services experienced disruptions Monday from an Amazon Web Services (AWS) outage.

DownDetector, which tracks online outages and service disruptions, posted a banner to its website Monday morning noting, “User reports indicate issues at Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the US-East-1 region. These problems are impacting multiple services that depend on AWS infrastructure.”

Some of the other apps and platforms affected by the outage Monday include the McDonald’s app, Robinhood, Coinbase, Canva, Venmo and Signal. Users have reported on DownDetector issues with certain Amazon services as well, such as the company’s Ring cameras, Alexa-powered devices, Kindle store and the flagship Amazon website.

The first signs of the outage appeared at 12:11 a.m. PT when AWS posted on its Health Dashboard that it was “investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region.” The company later added that, while it was actively working on resolving the problem, it had also discovered “significant error rates.”

At 8:43 a.m. PT, AWS reported, “We have narrowed down the source of the network connectivity issues that impacted AWS Services. The root cause is an underlying internal subsystem responsible for monitoring the health of our network load balancers.”

This is, notably, not the first time that AWS issues have resulted in widespread disruptions. The Associated Press reports that the cloud computing company’s longest recent, recorded problem was in 2021 when an internal outage affected multiple AWS-dependent internet platforms, including streaming services and online ticket booking and reservation sites, for over five hours.

At 10:38 a.m. PT, AWS reported on its Health Dashboard, “Our mitigations to resolve launch failures for new EC2 instances are progressing and the internal subsystems of EC2 are now showing early signs of recovering in a few Availability Zones (AZs) in the US-EAST-1 Region. We are applying mitigations to the remaining AZs at which point we expect launch errors and network connectivity issues to subside.”

For now, users continue to report issues with AWS and some of the systems and platforms that depend on its cloud-based services.