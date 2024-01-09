Amazon’s Jon Wax Joins Disney as International TV EVP

Jon Wax has exited Amazon to head up Disney’s international TV division.

In his newly created role of EVP of international original television at Disney, Wax is set to work directly with global regional leaders and their teams to create local content for Disney+. Wax will report to Eric Schrier, president of Disney television studios and global original television strategy for Disney Entertainment.

Wax will also work alongside EVP of international TV strategy and operations Kristen Finney, as the duo leads a team focused on global original television strategy for Disney+. Wax will focus on the creative aspect of the content while Finney helms business operations of the international slate.

“At Disney Entertainment, our regional teams have done an incredible job building an exceptional slate of locally produced content that has fueled the growth of our streaming platforms,” Schrier said in a statement announcing Wax’s appointment. “Jon’s vast experience and unique perspective will serve us well as we continue to elevate our global content strategy with impactful shows that resonate with customers around the world.”

At Amazon, Wax oversaw the studio’s genre development division, specially focusing on sci-fi and fantasy series, including “The Rings of Power” and “The Boys” spin-off series “Gen V.”

“From ‘Moving’ and ‘The Boss’ to the upcoming ‘Renegade Nell,’ Disney has an impressive international content portfolio,” Wax said. “I’m thrilled to be joining the team and for the opportunity to work with the outstanding regional groups – supporting their efforts to make industry-leading original programming for subscribers.”

Wax also spearheaded YouTube Originals’ drama and movies division and previously served as EVP of original programming at WGN America/Tribune Studios, where he oversaw projects including “Underground,” “Outsiders” and “Manhattan.” First beginning his career at Fox, Wax worked on series including “24,” “Bones,” “Firefly” and “Prison Break,” before going on to serving as vice president of drama development at Twentieth Century Fox Television.