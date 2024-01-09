Academy Promotes Teni Melidonian and MaryJane Partlow to Exec Oscar Roles

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has made two promotions related to the Oscars telecast and its surrounding activities, Academy CEO Bill Kramer announced on Tuesday.

Longtime AMPAS staffer Teni Melidonian, who began in the publicity department and more recently headed the Oscars strategy team, has been named to the newly created position of chief Oscars officer, a role in which she will “lead strategy, talent relations, special events and production teams for all awards programs and events,” according to the Academy release.

MaryJane Partlow has been named executive vice president, awards production and special events. Partlow joined the Academy in 2013 and has recently been the senior vice president, awards production and special events. In her new position, she will lead the teams producing the Governors Awards, nominations announcement, nominees luncheon, Sci-Tech Oscars, Governors Ball and other events throughout Oscar season.

“These positions and department are vital to the Academy’s evolution and success as we head into our 100th Oscars and beyond,” Kramer said in a statement. “Teni is creative and forward-thinking — and her years of Academy experience and strong knowledge of our awards are a huge asset for our organization during this exciting and historic time. She played a critical role in the success of last year’s show. MaryJane is a truly innovative leader, and her prowess in producing top-notch events is exceptional. I am deeply grateful for their strategic partnership and support.”

Nomination voting for this year’s Oscars begins on Thursday, with nominations announced Jan. 23. The 96th Academy Awards will take place on March 10, with Jimmy Kimmel hosting the show for the fourth time.