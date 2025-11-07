Amazon Original Sports Content Head Matt Newman Joins AI Studios Division

The executive will serve as head of live-action, reporting to division chief Albert Cheng

Matt Newman
Matt Newman speaks at the Amazon Studios International Presentation At The 2017 Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2017 in Cannes (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Amazon Studios)

Amazon MGM Studios has tapped Matt Newman to serve as head of live-action for its new AI Studios division, TheWrap has learned.

Newman most recently served as head of original sports content, where he greenlit docuseries featuring athletes such as Deion Sanders, Roger Federer and Jason Kelce. Before that, he served as co-head of movies.

The AI Studios division is being led by former Prime Video U.S. chief Albert Cheng, who was tapped as its new head following a restructuring in the tech giant’s entertainment division in August. As part of that restructuring, global sports and advertising head Jay Marine took over Cheng’s oversight of the U.S. Prime Video business.

More to come…

