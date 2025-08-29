Amazon Consolidates Prime Video Exec Role Into Sports and Advertising, Creates New Role for AI Investments

Head of Prime Video & Amazon MGM Studios Mike Hopkins has announced changes in leadership structure at the company, placing new emphasis on AI.

The new executive restructuring will place U.S. Prime Video business under the oversight of VP and global head of Sports and Advertising Jay Marine. Current VP of Prime Video U.S. Albert Cheng will fill a new role at the company leading investments in artificial intelligence and the creation of new tools.

This consolidation under Marine’s advisement has elevated his standing at the company. He will still lead the company’s global sports and ads operations.

Cheng’s role not only looks at AI investments from the innovative technology perspective, but he will also work directly with the Amazon MGM Studios team to lead AI integration in content creation.

“Alongside our Studios tech team, Albert will lead content creation and focus on empowering the very best filmmakers and showrunners to do their most innovative work in AI and – in doing so – create even more high-quality content for customers,” Hopkins wrote in a company-wide memo on Thursday.

The Amazon boss also said one reason the restructuring was needed is so that “single threaded leaders” could push for faster, more efficient decision-making.

“The second is the lightning-fast speed at which AI is augmenting and accelerating the way we work and ushering in new opportunities to create and distribute entertainment and sports that our customers love,” Hopkins said.

Marine has been with Amazon since 2002, rising through the ranks at the Kindle unit. He spent two years as a special advisor to then-CEO Jeff Bezos. In 2015, he segued to VP of Prime Video for Europe and India. He was promoted to VP and global head of Sports and Advertising in 2023.

Cheng joined Amazon in 2018 after holding senior business and digital roles at Disney and ABC. He had been chief operating officer of Amazon Studios before his promotion to VP at Prime Video.

These announcements come just a few days after Prime Video announced new bundle options with FoxOne and Wonder Project.