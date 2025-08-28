Wonder Project Streaming Subscription to Launch on Prime Video in October

Wonder Project’s new subscription service is set to launch on Prime Video in the U.S. on Oct. 5 for $8.99 per month.

“With this launch we’re expanding our mission, to include curating stories for our audience that restore faith in things worth believing in,” Wonder Project CEO Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten said in a statement. “We love that our brand can entertain and inspire through programming we create, and through stories told by others that we curate.”

“The addition of Wonder Project represents another step forward in our mission to simplify the streaming experience while expanding the incredible range of entertainment, including faith-based offerings, available to our customers,” Prime Video U.S. head Albert Cheng added.

At launch, the faith-based studio’s offering will include more than 125 licensed titles and over 1,000 hours of hand-picked films and TV series across multiple genres, including “Mr. Bean,” “Party of Five,” “The Mysterious Benedict Society,” “Pride & Prejudice,” “Sherlock,” “The Conners,” “Dead Poets Society,” “Rudy,” “American Underdog,” “Friday Night Lights,” “Jesus Revolution,” “Lincoln,” “My Girl,” “The Sandlot,” “The Secret Life of Walter Mitty” and “The Sound of Music.”

It will also include the first two episodes of “House of David” Season 2, which will premiere exclusively on Wonder Project before streaming on Prime Video globally at a later date. The season follows the aftermath of the battle between David and Goliath and David’s rise to the throne as he navigates palace politics, his family’s jealousy and a growing romance.

“The dream of the Wonder Project subscription on Prime Video is to make it easier than ever for families to decide what to watch together,” Wonder Project founder Jon Erwin added. “We are so excited to kick things off with the two-episode premiere of ‘House of David’s’ second season. The reaction to the show has been extraordinary. The new season is epic and emotional and I can’t wait for Wonder subscribers to be the first to experience it.”

Michael Iskander in “House of David” Season 2 (Photo courtesy of Wonder Project/Amazon MGM Studios) Ali Suliman in “House of David” Season 2 Ali Suliman and Ayelet Zurer in “House of David” Season 2 (Photo courtesy of Wonder Project/Amazon MGM Studios) Michael Iskander in “House of David” Season 2 (Photo courtesy of Wonder Project/Amazon MGM Studios) Michael Iskander in “House of David” Season 2 (Photo courtesy of Wonder Project/Amazon MGM Studios) Michael Iskander and Indy Lewis in “House of David” Season 2 (Photo courtesy of Wonder Project/Amazon MGM Studios) Stephen Lang in “House of David” Season 2 (Photo courtesy of Wonder Project/Amazon MGM Studios) Ali Suliman and Michael Iskander in “House of David” Season 2 (Photo courtesy of Wonder Project/Amazon MGM Studios)

Other upcoming Wonder Project titles include “Sarah’s Oil,” releasing in theaters Nov. 7 via Amazon MGM Studios; “The Breadwinner” in partnership with TriStar Pictures and starring Nate Bargatze; Amazon MGM Studios drama series “It’s Not Like That” starring Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes; “Young Washington,” a feature film in partnership with Angel Studios about the origins of America’s first president; and “Flyer,” a narrative feature film in development about the Wright brothers.