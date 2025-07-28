Amazon Sets Medical Drama ‘God Complex’ for Development From Sonay Hoffman and Tommy Benjamin

Amazon plans to step into Hollywood’s medical drama resurgence, setting a new series for development from Sonay Hoffman and Tommy Benjamin.

“God Complex,” produced under the duo’s new company Story Well Pictures, centers on Gabriel, “a revered neurosurgeon who sacrifices himself to a grieving gunman denied care,” per the show’s official logline. “This act of heroism shatters his marriage to a compassionate OB-GYN who can’t forgive his recklessness. Now separated, they must navigate the fallout—professional, personal, and political—while saving lives in a broken system that nearly cost them everything.”

The show also marks Hoffman’s and Benjamin’s first collaboration since “American Crime” on ABC. Hoffman, who preciously served as co-showrunner on the NBC drama series “Found,” will serve as showrunner for “God Complex.” Hoffman is repped by CAA, Pivot Artists Group, and Myman Greenspan Fineman Fox Rosenberg & Light.

Benjamin most recently served as vice president of scripted and documentaries at Get Lifted Film Co., where he began as director of development, scripted television in 2019, and was later promoted to head of scripted television and then VP. During his time at Get Lifted, he won a Children’s and Family Emmy Award for producing the HBO Max documentary “Stand Up and Shot: Songs From a Philly High School.”

Amazon’s foray into the medical genre comes after various streaming platforms and broadcast networks saw success with new projects in the previous TV seasons. Most notably, “The Pitt” on Max grew from an experiment into producing a cheaper streaming offering into an Emmy drama series frontrunner.

On broadcast, new medical dramas on Fox (“Doc), NBC (“Brilliant Minds”) and CBS (“Watson) all secured second season orders. “Doc” is particularly noteworthy in that it secured a rare 22-episode order for Season 2, at a time when many network shows have cut their orders down to 18.