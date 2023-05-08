‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,’ ‘Coming 2 America’ to Be Licensed Through New Amazon MGM Studios Distribution Division

Amazon Studios is launching the Amazon MGM Studios Distribution division, which will oversee licensing of Amazon Original titles and MGM new release and library movies and series such as film franchises “James Bond,” “Rocky “and “Creed,” and series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Vikings,” “Fargo” and the upcoming “Hotel Cocaine” from MGM+.

Titles at launch will include television series like “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Goliath” and “Hunters” and films like “Coming 2 America, “”Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” “7500,” “All the Old Knives,” “Bliss,” “I Want You Back,” “The Tender Bar,” “The Tomorrow War,” “The Voyeurs,” and “Without Remorse.”

MGM’s storied library houses more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, including 180 Academy Awards winners and 100 Emmy Awards winners.

The division will be helmed by Chris Ottinger, who has led the distribution team at MGM for more than a decade.

“Pioneering the distribution of Amazon Originals for Amazon Studios is an exciting opportunity to bring fresh, never-before available quality content to audiences around the globe,” Ottinger said in a statement. “In doing so, we will break through the current sales mold by creating custom packages that will fulfill our client’s individual content needs.”

Ottinger will report to Amazon and MGM Studios’ vice president of worldwide licensing and distribution Brad Beale, who reports to Amazon and MGM Studios head Jen Salke.

“The launch of Amazon MGM Studios Distribution reinforces our commitment to bringing the very best content to audiences everywhere worldwide,” Salke added. “With the integration of MGM, we wanted to take advantage of the existing team to expand our business in ways that will greatly benefit our customers around the world.”

The Amazon MGM studios distribution team will offer clients the flexibility to create bundles that will work in their territory. Sales of the new content will launch out of LA Screenings. MGM will hold presentations on May 19 and May 22 at Amazon Studios’ home in Culver City.