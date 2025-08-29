Amazon MGM Studios Acquires Paul McCartney Post-Beatles Breakup Doc ‘Man on the Run’

Amazon MGM Studios has acquired “Man on the Run,” an intimate documentary feature exploring Paul McCartney’s creative rebirth after The Beatles’ breakup, directed by Academy Award winner Morgan Neville, the company announced on Friday.

The documentary, which will premiere this weekend at the Telluride Film Festival, is the centerpiece of a comprehensive new partnership among McCartney, Universal Music Group and Amazon that will unfold over the next year, including the release of exclusive music and merchandise drops for fans from Amazon Music, and one-of-a-kind commentary from McCartney himself.

“Man on the Run” takes viewers on an intimate journey through McCartney’s extraordinary life following the breakup of The Beatles and the formation of Wings with his wife, Linda. The film, by Academy Award-winning director Neville, chronicles the arc of McCartney’s solo career as he faced down a myriad of challenges while creating new music to define a new decade.

Through unprecedented access to previously unseen footage and rare archival materials, the documentary captures McCartney’s transformative post-Beatles era through a uniquely vulnerable lens.

The partnership coincides with the release of his book “Wings: The Story of a Band on the Run,” which will be available on Amazon and Audible Nov. 4, and McCartney’s “Got Back” tour dates across North America this fall.

“Man on the Run,” which is produced by Neville’s Tremolo, in association with MPL and Polygram Entertainment, will be released in select theaters and subsequently available on Prime Video Feb. 25 in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Producers include Neville, Chloe Simmons and Meghan Walsh for Tremolo; Scott Rodger and Ben Chappell for MPL; and Michele Anthony and David Blackman for Polygram Entertainment. Executive producers include Caitrin Rogers and McCartney.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.