‘Hamnet’ and ‘Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere’ Top Telluride Film Festival Lineup

Chloé Zhao’s “Hamnet,” Edward Berger’s “Ballad of a Small Player” and Scott Cooper’s “Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere” are among the films that will premiere at the 2025 Telluride Film Festival, organizers announced on Thursday.

The festival begins on Friday in the Colorado mountain town, with the lineup traditionally kept under wraps until the day before screenings begin.

Documentaries screening at the festival include the premieres of two music-oriented docs — Morgan Neville’s “Man on the Run,” which chronicles the first decade of Paul McCartney’s post-Beatles career, and Ethan Hawke’s “Highway 99: A Double Album,” a three-hour-plus exploration of pioneering country singer, Merle Haggard. Ivy Meeropol’s “Ask E. Jean,” a nonfiction film about former magazine writer E. Jean Carroll who won a $73 million judgment against Donald Trump, will also have its world premiere at the festival.

With Bruce Springsteen expected to appear in Telluride on behalf of “Deliver Me From Nowhere” and Paul McCartney a rumored guest because of “Man on the Run,” the Colorado slopes could be particularly long on rock ‘n’ roll icons this year.

The Telluride Film Festival is a four-day, carefully curated fest that occupies the same part of the calendar as the Venice Film Festival, which began on Wednesday and runs through Sept. 6, and the Toronto Film Festival, which kicks off on Sept. 4 and ends on Sept. 11.

This year’s Telluride will also honor Noah Baumbach (“Jay Kelly”), Ethan Hawke (“Blue Moon”) and Jafar Panahi (“It Was Just an Accident”) with Silver Medallions. Producer Tessa Ross will additionally be recognized with a Special Medallion at the presentation of “Ballad of a Small Player” (Ross recently co-produced Berger’s “Conclave”).

Ezra Edelman will serve as this year’s Guest Director at the festival, with the Oscar-winning “O.J.: Made in America” producer and director selecting a limited lineup of older films to be screened. These include Alan J. Pakula’s “All the President’s Men,” Spike Lee’s “Malcolm X” and Akira Kurosawa’s “Rashomon.” This lineup is presented in partnership with TCM.

The Telluride lineup is typically long on films that may figure into the awards race. Of the 34 features programmed last year, nine went on to receive Oscar nominations, including four Best Picture nominees: “Conclave,” “Emilia Pérez,” “Nickel Boys” and the winner, “Anora.”

Most of the Oscar Best Picture winners for the last two decades have played in Telluride, but “Anora” broke a streak in which the previous three winners – 2021’s “CODA,” 2022’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” and 2023’s “Oppenheimer” – had not.

The full lineup, below:

THE SHOW (main program):

“A Private Life,” Rebecca Zlotowski (France, 2025)

“Ask E. Jean,” Ivy Meeropol (U.S., 2025)

“Ballad of a Small Player,” Edward Berger (Hong Kong/Macau, 2025)

“Blue Moon,” Richard Linklater (U.S./Ireland, 2025)

“Bugonia,” Yorgos Lanthimos (U.K., 2025)

“Cover-Up,” Laura Poitras, Mark Obenhaus (U.S., 2025)

“Everywhere Man: The Lives and Times of Peter Asher,” Dayna Goldfine, Dan Geller (U.S./U.K., 2025)

“Ghost Elephants,” Werner Herzog (Angola/Namibia/U.S., 2025)

“H Is For Hawk,” Philippa Lowthorpe (U.K./U.S., 2025)

“Hamlet,” Aneil Karia (U.K., 2025)

“Hamnet,” Chloé Zhao (U.K., 2025)

“Highway 99 A Double Album,” Ethan Hawke (U.S., 2025)

“If I Had Legs I’d Kick You,” Mary Bronstein (U.S., 2025)

“It Was Just An Accident,” Jafar Panahi (Iran/France/Luxembourg, 2025)

“Jay Kelly,” Noah Baumbach (Italy/U.K./U.S., 2025)

“Karl,” Nick Hooker (U.K., 2025)

“La Grazia,” Paolo Sorrentino (Italy, 2025)

“Lost in the Jungle,” Chai Vasarhelyi, Jimmy Chin, Juan Camilo Cruz (U.S./Colombia, 2025)

“Lumiére, Le Cinéma,” Thierry Frémaux (France, 2024)

“Man on the Run,” Morgan Neville (U.S., 2025)

“Nouvelle Vague,” Richard Linklater (France, 2025)

“Pillion,” Harry Lighton (U.K., 2025)

“Sentimental Value,” Joachim Trier (Norway/France/Denmark/Germany, 2025)

“Shifty,” Adam Curtis (U.K., 2025)

“Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere,” Scott Cooper (U.S., 2025)

“Summer Tour,” Mischa Richter (U.S., 2025)

“The American Revolution,” Ken Burns, Sarah Borstein, David Schmidt (U.S., 2025)

“The Bend in the River,” Robb Moss (U.S., 2025)

“The Cycle of Love,” Orlando von Einsiedel (U.K/India/Sweden, 2025)

“The History of Sound,” Oliver Hermanus (U.S., 2025)

“The Mastermind,” Kelly Reichardt (U.S., 2025)

“The New Yorker at 100,” Marshall Curry (U.S., 2025)

“The Reserve,” Pablo Pérez Lombardini (Mexico/Qatar, 2025)

“The Secret Agent,” Kleber Mendonça Filho (Brazil/France/Netherlands/Germany, 2025)

“This Is Not a Drill,” Oren Jacoby (U.S., 2025)

“Tuner,” Daniel Roher (U.S./Canada, 2025)

“Urchin,” Harris Dickinson (U.K., 2025)

Main program short films:

“All the Empty Rooms,” Joshua Seftel (U.S., 2025)

“All the Walls Came Down,” Ondi Timoner (U.S., 2025)

“Last Days on Lake Trinity,” Charlotte Cooley (U.S., 2025)

“Sallie’s Ashes,” Brennan Robideaux (U.S., 2025)

“Song of My City,” David C. Roberts (U.S., 2025)

Silver Medallion recipients:

Noah Baumbach (“Jay Kelly”)

Ethan Hawke (“Blue Moon,” “Highway 99 A Double Album”)

Jafar Panahi (“It Was Just An Accident”)

Guest Director section (curated by Ezra Edelman):

“All the President’s Men,” Alan J. Pakula (U.S., 1976)

“Malcolm X,” Spike Lee (U.S., 1992)

“Network,” Sidney Lumet (U.S., 1976)

“Rashomon,” Akira Kurosawa (Japan, 1950)

“The Insider,” Michael Mann (U.S., 1999)

Special Medallion recipient:

Tessa Ross, producer (presented at “Ballad of a Small Player”)

Backlot (free public screenings):

“All I Had Was Nothingness,” Guillaume Ribot (France, 2025)

“Carol & Joy,” Nathan Silver (U.S., 2025)

“Chaplin: Spirit of the Tramp,” Carmen Chaplin (Spain/U.K./Netherlands, 2024)

“Earth to Michael,” Nico López-Algería, ZZ (U.S., 2025)

“Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire,” Oren Rudavsky (U.S., 2025)

“King Hamlet,” Elvira Lind (U.S./Denmark, 2025)

“Megadoc,” Mike Figgis (U.S./U.K., 2025)

“Shooting,” Netalie Braun (Israel, 2025)

“The Golden Spurtle,” Constantine Costi (U.K./Australia, 2025)

“Their Eyes,” Nicolas Gourault (France, 2025)

Special Screenings and Festivities:

“Cave of Forgotten Dreams 3D 2025: Restoration and Recreation,” Werner Herzog (France/Canada/U.S./U.K./Germany, 2010)

“Learning to Fly,” Max Lowe (U.S./France/Switzerland/Italy/China/Hong Kong, 2025)

“Steal This Story, Please!,” Carl Dean, Tia Lessin (U.S., 2025)

“The Gold Rush” 4K restoration, Charles Chaplin (U.S., 1925)

“The New Yorker At 100: A Gallery Exhibition”

Festival poster signing with Daniel Clowes

“Truth Be Told: Journalism and Filmmaking in the 21st Century,” presented by TCM

“Behind the Lens: AI and Filmmaking,” presented by Google

“The SHOW App,” sponsored by Criterion

“Audi Drive Experiences,” all weekend