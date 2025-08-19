First ‘Ballad of a Small Player’ Trailer Sends Colin Farrell to High-Stakes Macau

Netflix’s “Ballad of a Small Player” is almost here.

The latest from “Conclave” and “All Quiet on the Western Front” director Edward Berger, which stars Colin Farrell as a man hiding out amongst the decadence of Macau, arrives in select theaters on Oct. 15 before premiering on Netflix on Oct. 29. But ahead of the film’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, we have got the brand-new trailer, scored to a creepy version of Andrea True’s 1976 single “More, More More.” Watch it below.

According to the official synopsis Farrell, currently Emmy-nominated for his HBO Max series “The Penguin,” plays Lord Doyle, who is “laying low” in Macau – “spending his days and nights on the casino floors, drinking heavily and gambling what little money he has left. Struggling to keep up with his fast-rising debts, he is offered a lifeline by the mysterious Dao Ming (Fala Chen), a casino employee with secrets of her own.”

Tilda Swinton plays Cynthia Blithe, a private eye who is hot on Doyle’s trail. (You can see her, briefly, in the trailer –in another unrecognizable role.)

The movie is based off the Lawrence Osborne novel of the same name, which was published in 2014.

“Ballad of a Small Player” reunites Berger with his Oscar-winning cinematographer from “All Quiet on the Western Front” James Friend, his Oscar-nominated editor from “Conclave” Nick Emerson and his Oscar-winning composer from “All Quiet on the Western Front” Volker Bertelmann, who also composed the score for “Conclave.”

In addition to TIFF, “Ballad of a Small Player” is set to screen at several fall festivals, including the Zurich Film Festival where Farrell will receive their Golden Icon Award. Sounds like he’s already won the jackpot.

“Ballad of a Small Player” hits select theaters on Oct. 15 before coming to Netflix on Oct. 29.