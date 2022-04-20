Amazon Acquires ‘It Takes Two’ Adaptation With Seven Bucks to Produce

Amazon Studios has picked up the rights to an adaptation of the Game Awards-winning video game “It Takes Two,” with Seven Bucks attached to produce and “Sonic the Hedgehog” writers Pat Casey and Josh Miller set to adapt the screenplay.



Developed by Hazelight Studios and published by Electronic Arts, “It Takes Two” follows a couple on the verge of divorce who find their minds transported into two dolls made by their daughter. The game uses cooperative gameplay as players control the couple, who work together to try to find a way back to their normal bodies.



Casey and Miller will serve as executive producers with the game’s lead developers, Josef Fares and Oskar Wolontis, along with Stephan Bugaj of dj2 Entertainment. Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia will produce for Seven Bucks, with Kimberly Bialek overseeing production. Dmitri M. Johnson and Dan Jevons will also produce for dj2.

“It Takes Two” will add to a deep project list for “Seven Bucks” that includes the DC films “Black Adam” and “DC League of Super-Pets,” both of which star Johnson and come out this summer. dj2 Entertainment, which specializes in video game adaptations, co-produced both of Casey and Miller’s “Sonic the Hedgehog” films for Paramount and is planning other film and television adaptations of games like Netflix’s upcoming anime adaptation of “Tomb Raider.” dj2 has a first-look deal with Amazon and a second-look deal with Legendary Television.



Casey and Miller are also attached as writers for “Violent Night,” a Christmas-themed action film for Universal that will be released December 2. They will also write a third “Sonic the Hedgehog” film for Paramount, which was greenlit this past February. Casey and Miller also have a first-look deal with Amazon.



Pat Casey and Josh Miller are represented by APA, The Gotham Group & VanderKloot Law. Seven Bucks is represented by WME. dj2 Entertainment is represented by APA & CDAS. Hazelight Studios is represented by APA. The acquisition by Amazon was first reported by Variety.