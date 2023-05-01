“The Summer I Turned Pretty,” “The Wheel of Time,” and “A League of Their Own” are among over 100 Amazon Prime Video Originals set to stream for free on the company’s ad-supported Freevee platform.

Starting May 26, customers will be able to stream the first three episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” exclusively on Freevee. Other television series launching in May include the first three episodes of “A League of Their Own,” “The Terminal List,” and “Paper Girls,” plus the hit series “Goliath” and “The Tick,” full seasons of “Homecoming” and “Upload,” and the sci-fi mystery “The Vast of Night.”

Additionally, the entire first season of “Reacher” as well as the first full season of “The Wheel of Time” will also land on Freevee later this year. “Wheel of Time” is set to debut its second season later this year on Prime Video.

More than 50 movies and TV series—including “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” “The Grand Tour,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Bosch,” “Modern Love,” “Savage X Fenty,” “Sylvie’s Love,” “Troop Zero,” and “Late Night”—are currently streaming on Freevee, with additional titles launching every month. Amazon Originals will remain available for ad-free viewing on Prime Video.

Additionally, the Freevee Originals FAST channel has been rebranded to Amazon Originals, featuring an even broader selection of original shows and films from both Freevee and Prime Video in a curated, live channel format.

The channel includes “Bosch: Legacy”; Emmy-winning court program “Judy Justice”; coming-of-age drama “High School”; docu-comedy series “Jury Duty”; performance special “Monumental: Ellie Goulding at Kew Gardens”; reality design series “Hollywood Houselift with Jeff Lewis”; comedy series “Sprung”; music documentary “Post Malone: Runaway”; heist drama “Leverage: Redemption”; spy thriller “Alex Rider”; and the sports docuseries “UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers.”

Amazon’s move comes after Warner Bros. Discovery inked deals with Roku and Tubi in January to license 2,000 hours of content and launch a series of channels to carry its movies and television shows, such as “Westworld” and “The Nevers.” WBD also plans to launch its own FAST offering later this year.