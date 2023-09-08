Where Amazon Went Wrong in Its Push to Find a Streaming Blockbuster | Chart

Available to WrapPRO members

Big, expensive shows like “Rings of Power” and “Citadel” haven’t paid off, while cheaper Prime Video series like “Reacher” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty” have won viewers over

Ryan Mach
Morfydd Clark as Galadriel on "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." (Amazon Prime Video)
Morfydd Clark as Galadriel on "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power." (Amazon Prime Video)

At Amazon’s Prime Video, the push to find a hit show that would define the streaming service for viewers came from the very top. Prime had critical darlings like “Fleabag” and popular series like “The Boys,” but founder Jeff Bezos wanted something bigger, something that all of America would watch one night a week and talk about the other six. 

As the company more than doubled its spending on original TV content between 2016 and 2019, Bezos gave his team of executives a simple directive: “I want my ‘Game of Thrones.’”

Prime Video’s content budget hit $16.6 billion in 2022, and this year, it’s