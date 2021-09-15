Amazon Signs First-Look Deal With Former NFL Star Nnamdi Asomugha

Amazon Studios has signed a first-look deal with Nnamdi Asomugha and the former NFL All-Pro cornerback turned actor/producer’s production label iAm21 Entertainment.



Asomugha has received an Emmy nomination as producer of the Amazon film “Sylvie’s Love,” which he also starred in alongside Tessa Thompson. Amazon also released Asomugha’s 2017 film “Crown Heights,” which premiered at Sundance and earned him supporting actor nominations at the Independent Spirit and NAACP Image Awards.

“I’m thrilled to be joining forces with Jennifer Salke and the entire Amazon team,” Asomugha said in a statement. “Since ‘Crown Heights,’ Amazon has been an inspiring and rewarding creative home for me and they’ve consistently supported my desire to tell compelling and authentic stories. I couldn’t be more excited to continue our collaboration.”

“We have loved working with Nnamdi, and we’re so pleased to continue and grow the Amazon Studios relationship with him,” Amazon head of studio creative content Nick Pepper said. “We share his passion and commitment to telling stories that not only entertain but also give voice to narratives that empower a new class of storytellers. We’re looking forward to working with him to create and develop new projects that inspire and delight our customers.”



A graduate of UC Berkeley, Asomugha played in the NFL from 2003-13 and was a four-time All-Pro selection. After retiring from football, he founded iAm21 in 2015 and has produced acclaimed films such as “Beasts of No Nation” and “Harriet.” Along with his work as an actor and producer in film, he has also made his Broadway debut this year in the Tony-nominated production of Charles Fuller’s “A Soldier’s Play.”



Asomugha is repped by CAA, Art2perform and Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein.