Amber Ruffin to Headline White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner

Amber Ruffin will be the featured entertainer at the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner on April 26 in Washington, D.C.

“When I began to think about what entertainer would be a perfect fit for the dinner this year, Amber was immediately at the top of my list,” WHCA president Eugene Daniels said in a Tuesday statement. “She has the ability to walk the line between blistering commentary and humor all while provoking her audience to think about the important issues of the day. I’m thrilled and honored she said yes.”

“Amber’s unique talents are the ideal fit for this current political and cultural climate. Her perspective will fit right in with the dinner’s tradition of honoring the freedom of the press while roasting the most powerful people on all sides of the aisle and the journalists who cover them,” the Politico journalist continued. “This dinner is about centering the importance of a functioning democracy and Amber is the type of entertainer who understands both the significance of that mission as well as the mechanics of power in this country.”

It is currently unclear if President Donald Trump will attend the first WHCA dinner of his second term, considering he skipped all three the first time around.

The “Late Night With Seth Meyers” writer joins a list of past comedians who’ve hosted the White House Correspondents dinner, including Colin Jost, Roy Wood Jr., Trevor Noah, Michelle Wolf, Hasan Minhaj, Larry Wilmore, Cecily Strong, Joel McHale, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Jay Leno, Wanda Sykes and many, many more.