AMC Theatres Narrows 2nd Quarter Loss to $4.7 Million as Revenue Jumps 36% on ‘Sinners,’ ‘F1’ Success

AMC Entertainment significantly narrowed its quarterly loss and posted double-digit revenue growth in the second quarter, as moviegoers flocked to theaters to see films like “F1,” “Sinners” and “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning.”

The world’s largest cinema chain reported a net loss of $4.7 million for the three months ended June 30, compared to a $32.8 million loss a year ago.

Revenue: Revenue surged 35.6% year over year to $1.4 billion, fueled by higher attendance and record per-patron spending.

Attendance: Global attendance hit 62.8 million, up 25.6% from Q2 2024. U.S. attendance rose nearly 29%, while international attendance climbed 18%.

Admissions: Average admissions revenue per patron topped $12 for the first time, and food and beverage spending per guest reached a record $7.95, pushing total revenue per patron to $22.26.

AMC Entertainment shares were up over 10% on the good news Monday morning.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) jumped more than 390% to $189.2 million, up from $38.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Free cash flow swung to a positive $88.9 million from a negative $79.2 million last year.

CEO Adam Aron credited the gains to both a stronger film slate and AMC’s strategic focus on premium formats and upgraded amenities. “As AMC’s revenues grow, our EBITDA can soar,” Aron said, pointing to premium auditoriums operating at nearly triple the occupancy of standard screens.

The quarter also saw AMC strengthen its balance sheet, securing $244 million in new financing, converting at least $143 million in debt to equity, and extending all 2026 debt maturities to 2029.

Aron said the company is “well-positioned to deliver long-term shareholder value” heading into what AMC expects to be a strong holiday box office and into 2026.