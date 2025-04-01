Imax to Expand, Upgrade 80 AMC Theatres With Laser Technology

Imax Corporation and AMC Entertainment, the largest theatrical exhibitor in the United States and in the world, announced an expansive agreement on Tuesday to grow their longstanding partnership and deploy Imax with Laser technology across 80 AMC locations in the United States.

Under the agreement, AMC will add 12 new Imax locations and upgrade an additional 68 Imax locations to Imax with Laser. Already one of the largest Imax operators globally and the largest in the United States, AMC will now boast the world’s biggest national Imax circuit of Imax with Laser locations.

The agreement marks the largest systems agreement Imax has signed in the U.S. since 2018.

“Throughout the United States and around the world, filmmakers and moviegoers hold the Imax brand in such high regard as a premium theatrical spectacle, which is reflected both in the success that AMC and Imax share together, and in Imax’s extensive content catalogue,” Adam Aron, chairman and CEO of AMC Entertainment, said in a statement. “By making this cutting-edge Imax with Laser experience available at our Imax locations in the coming years, we are delivering on our promise of the AMC Go Plan to bring these sought out, highly popular theatrical experiences to our millions and millions of guests in the United States.”

“With this agreement, the world’s largest exhibitor is doubling down on Imax — a powerful validation of our efforts to strengthen our technology, expand our content portfolio, and cement our position as a global platform for awe-inspiring experiences,” Rich Gelfond, CEO of Imax, added. “AMC and Imax enjoy a long, successful partnership, and we’re excited more AMC customers will get the best of what Imax has to offer — from Universal City to Lincoln Square, and everywhere in between.”

Imax and AMC’s partnership spans decades and includes some of the most iconic and best-performing cinemas in the world. Imax at AMC boasts eight of the Top 10 highest-grossing Imax locations in the U.S. and industry-leading per screen averages overall.

Additionally, AMC’s ODEON Cinemas Group is Imax’s largest partner in Europe, boasting four of the Top 5 highest-grossing Imax locations in Europe. AMC and Imax signed their first agreement in 2007.

For AMC, the expanded partnership marks another significant step in its ongoing commitment to invest in innovative technology and deliver the very best in premium experiences for its moviegoers. Under its AMC Go plan, AMC continues to provide guests with an even greater selection of premium experiences, immersive sight and sound enhancements, more comfortable seating and other theater upgrades — including locations such as AMC Lincoln Square 13 and AMC Empire 25 in New York and AMC Burbank 16 in Los Angeles.