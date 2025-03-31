Dolby and AMC to Build 40 New Auditoriums Across US Through 2027

AMC and Dolby are expanding their partnership to build 40 new auditoriums across the United States through 2027, the companies announced on Monday.

“For a decade, AMC and Dolby have provided moviegoers with incredible premium experiences — making the biggest blockbusters even bigger, brighter, louder, and more immersive,” AMC Entertainment CEO and chairman Adam Aron said in a statement. “The expansion of this partnership is a powerful demonstration of AMC’s ongoing commitment to deliver this premium experience — sought out by filmmakers, studio partners and our guests — to even more of our theaters and AMC moviegoers around the United States.”

“Premium moviegoing is defining the modern box office,” Dolby Laboratories president and CEO Kevin Yeaman added. “In expanding our longstanding partnership with AMC, we look forward to providing even more audiences with access to the most immersive film experiences that you can only get at Dolby Cinema.”

This represents a near-40% increase in the number of Dolby auditoriums at America’s largest movie theater chain, bringing the total to just over 200.

Additionally, it’s worth noting that 49 of the Top 50 highest-grossing movies of the last five years were shows in either Dolby Vision or Dolby Atmos. In the last 10 years, over 725 films have been screened in Dolby’s cinemas at AMC, with upcoming movies like “Jurassic World Rebirth,” “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning,” “F1” and “Avatar: Fire and Ash” already set to join them.