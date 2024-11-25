AMC Networks Content Strategy Head Blake Callaway to Exit After 13 Years

AMC Networks’ executive vice president of content strategy Blake Callaway is set to exit his role at the end of the year after 13 years with the company.

Callaway first joined AMC back in 2011 as IFC Network’s head of marketing, where he was responsible for spearheading FYC campaigns for “Portlandia” and “Documentary Now!.” He would later be promoted to IFC’s brand marketing EVP, overseeing, overseeing partnerships with BAM, the Public Theater and SXSW.

Most recently, Callaway oversaw brand and content strategy for the Acorn TV streaming service, as well as the BBC America, IFC and Sundance TV linear channels. He also assisted with the company’s acquisition for full operational control of BBC America joint venture for $42 million.

“Blake’s focus on keeping brands relevant and profitable in a fast-changing media marketplace allowed him to take on multiple roles within the organization, and he was always ready to take on the next opportunity,” AMC Networks president of entertainment and AMC Studios Dan McDermott said in a statement.. “His contributions have shaped our marketing strategies and have been instrumental in driving the growth and recognition of our brands.”

Prior to working at IFC and AMC Networks, Callaway served as Syfy’s senior vice president of brand and strategic marketing. During his tenure, he was instrumental in the rebrand from Sci Fi to Syfy and led the channel through many years of ratings and revenue growth while overseeing the launch of many of its most successful programs. He started his career in media at NYC advertising shops and was one of the founding members of the upstart agency The Media Kitchen.

“Each new role within AMC Networks offered a different set of opportunities and challenges, but every step along the way I have worked with an amazing group of people,” Callaway added. “Nowhere else but AMCN could I have been able to contribute to so many successes while sharing a seat in the front row of this thrilling ride. Has been a privilege and a blast to work with the absolute best in the business.”

“My near-term plans include looking for the right opportunity, trying to keep up with my 10-year-old, and lending support as a marketing adviser to the artist driven non-profit A IS FOR that is doing important and meaningful work,” he added.