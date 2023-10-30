AMC Networks to Air Disney’s Scrapped ‘20,000 Leagues’ Series ‘Nautilus’

AMC Networks has acquired the license for the U.S. and Canadian linear and streaming rights to Disney Entertainment’s “Nautilus,” a 10-episode live-action series inspired by “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea.”

“Nautilus,” which will air on AMC and AMC+ as a special television event in 2024, tells the origin story of Captain Nemo, an Indian prince robbed of his birthright and family, a prisoner of the East India Mercantile Company and a man bent on revenge against the forces that have taken everything from him.

Disney+ declined to pick up the series after it was finished in August.

The series stars Shazad Latif, Georgia Flood, Thierry Fremont and Céline Menville, with guest appearances from Richard E Grant, Anna Torv and Noah Taylor.

“Nautilus is a big, sweeping drama that is sure to appeal to fans of our Anne Rice Immortal Universe and other buzzy and fan-forward series like Orphan Black: Echoes,” Ben Davis, the executive vice president of original programming for AMC Networks and AMC Studios, said in a statement.

The show is developed and produced by Moonriver TV’s Xavier Marchand and Seven Stories’ Anand Tucker and written and executive produced by James Dormer.

“I am hugely excited that the efforts of everyone involved in the making of this show will be seen on such a prestigious network,” Dormer said in a statement.

Other executive producers include Johanna Devereaux, Chris Loveall, Colleen Woodcock and Daisy Gilbert. Cameron Welsh serves as producer and Michael Matthews serves as lead director.

“Nautilus” is distributed by Disney Entertainment and acknowledges the support from the Australian Government’s Location Incentive and from the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.