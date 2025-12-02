AMC Is the New Home of TNA Wrestling’s Thursday Night iMPACT

AMC is getting into combat sports thanks to a new partnership with TNA Wrestling. Both AMC and AMC+ will be the U.S. home of the organization’s Thursday Night iMPACT! series.

Thursday Night iMPACT! will be a two-hour block of wrestling that will take place every Thursday from 9 to 11 p.m. ET. AMC+ subscribers will also be able to watch the weekly telecast.

The partnership will kick off on Jan. 15 with the first episode, which will be broadcast live from the Curtis Culwell Center in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Tickets will go on sale Dec. 11 at 10 a.m. ET at tnawrestling.com. The pre-sale starts at Dec. 9.

TNA Wrestling will then move to Albuquerque, N.M., for the first time ever as part of back-to-back nights of live pro wrestling on Jan. 22 and 23. Tickets for both Albuquerque shows at Tingley Coliseum also go on-sale on Dec. 11 with the pre-sale on Dec. 9.

“We are super excited to bring the in-ring excitement, energy and drama of TNA Wrestling to AMC,” said TNA Wrestling President Carlos Silva. “TNA Wrestling heads into 2026 the hottest it has ever been – with intense rivalries and a fan base that loves the TNA stars. We cannot wait to expand the TNA audience with our new partner, AMC Networks, which has such a long and storied history of serving

passionate and engaged fans across so many shows and franchises, through this new media rights deal.”

“TNA’s impressive growth and success is driven by the stories, characters and non-stop action fans love,” said Dan McDermott, chief content officer for AMC Networks and president of AMC Studios. “We put fans at the center of everything we do, and TNA has built its brand and its programming around that same dedication and focus. What a great opportunity to come together and make Thursday Night iMPACT! a dynamic and entertaining weekly event on AMC and AMC+ starting next month.”

There’s been a growing interest and investment in combat sports on television. Both Netflix and the CW are home to the WWE. As for Paramount, the media giant recently signed a deal reportedly worth $7.7 billion with the UFC.