Amelia Brown Elevated to Fremantle UK CEO

Amelia Brown has been named chief executive officer of Fremantle’s business in the UK.

In her new role, Brown will oversee the strategic direction of UK corporate functions as well as the output of labels Thames, Talkback and Naked – the producers of programming including “Britain’s Got Talent,” “Too Hot To Handle,” “Never Mind the Buzzcocks,” “QI,” “The Apprentice” and “The Rap Game UK.” Majority investment Label 1 (“Hospital,” “World’s Collide: The Manchester Bombing”) will also report to Brown.

Brown, who has worked with Fremantle for twenty years, most recently served as managing director of the Thames label. She first joined the company in 2003 as a freelancer before being placed on a permanent basis in 2013. In 2017, Brown as appointed as a managing director.

During her tenure, Brown has been a key creative on almost every series of “Britain’s Got Talent” and “The X Factor” in series producer and executive producer roles.

She also has been instrumental in strengthening Thames’ slate of programming and has led the expansion of the label into the world of reality television and factual entertainment with programs including “Too Hot To Handle” for Netflix, a co-production with fellow UK label Talkback, and commissions including “MAMMA MIA! I Have a Dream” for ITV and “The Big Celebrity Detox” for E4.

“I am thrilled to be taking on this role to lead the UK and I am beyond proud and excited to champion our incredible people and best-in-class programming,” Brown said in a statement. “Having worked here for twenty years, I know that this is a very special place that celebrates creativity; I can’t wait to work with our brilliant teams as we are lucky enough to have some of the very best programme makers and continue to grow Fremantle UK.”

Brown will report to Group CEO Jennifer Mullin and join Fremantle’s global leadership team, effective immediately.

“I have had the pleasure of working closely with Amelia for over five years and know that she will make a fantastic leader of our UK business,” Mullin said in a statement. “She knows how to make great shows, and more than that is an incredibly astute businesswoman and inclusive and inspiring leader. I am looking forward to collaborating even more closely with her and supporting her vision for the future.”

Brown replaces Simon Andreae, who stepped down from his role as CEO in April following misconduct complaints. According to Deadline, the British television executive faced two recent investigations into alleged comments he made to female colleagues. Fremantle reportedly hired an external lawyer to examine the accusations about Andreae’s conduct in February.

A successor for the managing director of Thames will be announced at a later date. The company will also unveil a permanent replacement for former Naked CEO Fatima Salaria, who announced her departure in January.

Fremantle’s UK scripted label Euston Films will report to Christian Vesper, CEO of Global Drama. Recent acquisitions 72 Films and Wildstar Films will continue to report to their individual boards, which includes representatives from Fremantle’s senior leadership.