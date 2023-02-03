Fresh off a whopping nine Oscar nominations for his Netflix adaptation of “All Quiet on the Western Front,” filmmaker Edward Berger is setting up shop at Fremantle. The company announced on Friday that it has secured a two-year, first-look deal with Nine Hours, the new production label created by Berger and his partner Luke Rivett.

Under the two-year deal, Fremantle will become the primary home for all of Nine Hours’ television projects and will give the global producer and distributor second look access to Berger’s new film pipeline. The new production company was launched by Berger and partner Luke Rivett (“Berlin Station”) with producer Jeanne Tremsal.

“Great drama comes from filmmakers who have an undeniable urge to tell their story,” Berger said in a statement. “We intend to find and nourish these filmmakers in their endeavors to bring their grounded, intelligent and cinematic vision to the screen. We couldn’t have found a more exciting partner than Fremantle for this dream.”

Christian Vesper, CEO Global Drama at Fremantle, added: “We have long admired Edward’s talent and creative vision since working with him on the Emmy-nominated series ‘Deutschland 83.’ We are honored that he has chosen to partner with us as he launches his new label Nine Hours and at such a seminal moment in his career.”

The new partnership with Edward Berger was spearheaded by Fremantle’s Christian Vesper, who was recently promoted to CEO Global Drama, and Seb Shorr, Executive Vice President, Commercial & Business Affairs. Lorenzo De Maio assisted on the deal.

Edward Berger is represented by Range Media Partners, Casarotto Ramsay & Associates Ltd and Creative Artists Agency.

The agreement with Berger’s Nine Hours is the latest creative partnership to be announced by Fremantle. The global producer’s first-look deals include partnerships with Angelina Jolie, Sinestra’s Johan Renck & Michael Parets, Nicholas Weinstock, Sarah Condon and the Larrain Brothers, as well as ongoing collaborations with acclaimed writers and directors including Luca Guadagnino, Paulo Sorrentino, Neil Cross, and Michael Winterbottom.