America Ferrera to Star in ‘The Lost Bus’ With Matthew McConaughey

Academy Award-nominee America Ferrera is set to star alongside Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey in “The Lost Bus,” which Paul Greengrass is set to direct, Apple Original Films announced on Wednesday.

“The Lost Bus” was written by Brad Ingelsby, the writer behind the hit show “Mare of Easttown.” His screenplay adapts Lizzie Johnson’s 2021 nonfiction book “Paradise: One Town’s Struggle to Survive an American Wildfire,” which chronicles the devastating 2018 Camp Fire in California – the deadliest wildfire in the state’s history. The film will focus on school bus driver Kevin McKay and teacher Mary Ludwig, who bravely led McKay’s bus carrying students through the blaze that ravaged the town of Paradise.

The project comes from Jamie Lee Curtis’ Comet Pictures and Jason Blum’s Blumhouse. Producing the project along with Curtis and Blum is Ingelsby and Greg Goodman. Johnson and Amy Lord are the film’s executive producers.

The film was set in motion after Curtis discovered Johnson’s story on NPR and brought the project to Blumhouse Productions, where Curtis has a first-look production deal.

Ferrera currently stars in Greta Gerwig’s record breaking film, “Barbie,” and Craig Gillespie’s “Dumb Money.” For her role in “Barbie,” she has garnered an Academy Award nomination and was awarded the Critics Choice “SeeHer” Award.

