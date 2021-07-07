‘American Horror Stories’ Adds 21 Cast Members, Including Amy Grabow as Tipper Gore and Danny Trejo as Santa

Ryan Murphy has revealed 21 cast members for his upcoming “American Horror Story” spinoff series, “American Horror Stories,” and there are some big names here — and some wild characters they are portraying.

The actors unveiled by Murphy for the FX on Hulu show include Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Ashley Martin Carter, Paris Jackson, Belissa Escobedo, Kaia Gerber, Aaron Tveit, Rhenzy Feliz, Madison Bailey, Kyle Red Silverstein, Amy Grabow (who has been cast as Tipper Gore), John Carroll Lynch, Naomi Grossman, Dyllon Burnside, Nico Greetham, Charles Melton, Kevin McHale, Danny Trejo (playing Santa), Billie Lourd and Virginia Gardner.

Oh, and “this isn’t even the half” of the cast, per Murphy’s Wednesday tweet announcing the lineup.

Previously, series creator Murphy revealed the first set of cast members, including “Glee” alum Kevin McHale and “Pose” star Dyllon Burnside, on Instagram.

Per FX on Hulu’s official description for the show, “American Horror Stories” is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. Further details are being kept under wraps ahead of the show’s launch next Thursday, July 15.

The “AHS” spinoff is executive produced by Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto.

Once the first season of “America Horror Stories” has finished its run, the 10th installment of the flagship “American Horror Story” anthology series, titled “American Horror Story: Double Feature” will debut on Wednesday, Aug. 25 on FX.

Filming on “AHS: Double Feature” began last October, following FX’s announcement that this installment of Murphy’s anthology horror series — which has been renewed through Season 13 — had been pushed to 2021 due to pandemic-forced delays to the show’s production timeline.

“American Horror Stories” premieres with two back-to-back episodes July 15 on FX on Hulu. Additional episodes will roll out weekly.