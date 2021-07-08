‘American Horror Stories’ Gets First Trailer: ‘Amityville Horror on Crystal Meth’ (Video)

FX released the first trailer for Ryan Murphy’s new episodic horror anthology “American Horror Stories” on Thursday.

Per the official description for the show, “American Horror Stories” is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode. The trailer showcases a few of the first season’s scares, including an axe-wielding Santa, a murderous Kaia Gerber and Tipper Gore, as well as the return of the gimp suit from the first installment of the flagship “AHS” series.

Murphy revealed more of the cast for “Stories” earlier in the week, including Matt Bomer, Gavin Creel, Sierra McCormick, Ashley Martin Carter, Paris Jackson, Belissa Escobedo, Kaia Gerber, Aaron Tveit, Rhenzy Feliz, Madison Bailey, Kyle Red Silverstein, Amy Grabow (playing Gore), John Carroll Lynch, Naomi Grossman, Dyllon Burnside, Nico Greetham, Charles Melton, Kevin McHale, Danny Trejo (playing Santa), Billie Lourd and Virginia Gardner.

The group of 21 actors, including several “AHS” veterans, joined previously announced cast members Kevin MacHale and “Pose” star Dyllon Burnside. According to Murphy’s tweet announcing the cast on Wednesday, “this isn’t even the half it.”

The “AHS” spinoff is executive produced by Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Alexis Martin Woodall, John J. Gray and Manny Coto. The series will debut on FX on Hulu with two episodes on July 15, with the rest of the season rolling out weekly.