“American Horror Story” fans finally have their first look at series newcomers Kim Kardashian and Cara Delevingne in Season 12 thanks to the first teaser for “AHS: Delicate.”

At less than 30 seconds long, the FX teaser doesn’t share much about the show, though it’s clear that this season will have something to do with children and motherhood. The video shows three stars donned in bright white wigs removing their glasses: series alum Emma Roberts, model Cara Delevingne and reality star, socialite and model Kim Kardashian. In between these glamorous revelations, groups of women with long white hair ritualistically dance and a cradle ominously moves as “Rock-a-bye Baby” plays.

At the moment, there is no release date for this new season. The teaser only reveals that it will be coming soon.

In addition to the three aforementioned actors, “AHS: Delicate” will star Matt Czuchry (“Gilmore Girls”), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (“Succession”), Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (“Pose”), Zachary Quinto (“AHS,” “Star Trek”) and Denis O’Hare (“AHS,” “True Blood”). Tony winners and TV stars Debra Monk (“NYPD Blue”) and Julie White (“Grace Under Fire”) will also be in this upcoming season.

Kardashian and Roberts have been confirmed to lead this season, which will be showrun by Halley Feiffer, a playwright known for “I’m Gonna Pray for You So Hard,” “MoscowX6.” The season is based on the upcoming book “Delicate Condition” by Danielle Valentine. The novel, which will be available for purchase Aug. 1, is described as “‘The Push’ meets ‘The Silent Patient’ in a gripping thriller that follows a woman convinced a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens — while the men in her life refuse to believe a word she says.”

This will mark the first season in the series’ 12-year history that will not have Murphy as a showrunner and will instead lean into source material.

“American Horror Story” and its cocreator Murphy have faced more controversy than usual due to the ongoing WGA strike. Last month, production of the series made headlines after a crew member for the series reportedly told WGA East members that “they’ll be black-balled in Murphy-land” if they respected writers’ strike lines. A representative for Murphy told TheWrap the statement was “absolute nonsense” and “completely untrue.”