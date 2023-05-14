The season finale of ABC’s “American Idol” will include performances by Ellie Goulding, Jazmine Sullivan and Pitbull, host Ryan Seacrest announced on Sunday’s penultimate episode.

The stacked lineup of guest performers marking the end of the season on May 21 also includes TLC, Clay Aiken and Ruben Studdard, James Blunt, Jelly Roll, Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson and Lauren Daigle.

As previously announced, Keith Urban, who served as a judge on the competition show Seasons 12-15, is set to serve as a mentor for the remaining three finalists before he hits the stage for his own performance. Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will also each perform during the three-hour episode.

The season’s Top 12 singers will also return to the “Idol” stage to perform as fans decide which Top 3 contestant will rise to become the next American Idol.

Last week’s episode featured a royal surprise as King Charles III and Queen Camilla made a guest appearance on the show the day after the coronation. The royal couple appeared alongside judges Katy Perry and Lionel Richie after they attended the royal festivities and performed at the King’s Coronation Concert last weekend.

The segment features Perry and Richie checking in from across the pond before being interrupted by King Charles III, who jokingly asked the judges when they might wrap up their broadcast before thanking them for their performance.

With Perry and Richie performing alongside Andrea Bocelli and other musicians during the concert, which was attended by a 20,000 guests, Alanis Morissette and Ed Sheeran stepped in as guest judges for last week’s episode.

The season finale of “American Idol” will air live on Sunday, May 21 from 8-11 p.m. ET and 5-8 p.m. PT on ABC.