‘American Idol’ Crowns Season 19 Winner

(Warning: This post contains spoilers for Sunday’s finale of “American Idol.”)

“American Idol” crowned its Season 19 winner on Sunday in a three-hour live finale featuring performances from the Top 3, the season’s eliminated contestants and judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie.

The episode aired live coast-to-coast, with voting open for the entire run of the show as the audience chose between finalists Chayce Beckham, Grace Kinstler and Willie Spence.

At the end of the night, Beckham was crowned the winner, capping off a season as a clear frontrunner with performances like “You Should Probably Leave” and his original song “Mamma.”

The finale saw the finalists perform three solos apiece, one “Hometown Song,” a “Favorite Moment” revisiting one of their past performances and a judges’ choice.

Beckham performed “Fire Away” by Chris Stapleton, revisited his performance of Ed Sheeran’s “Afterglow” and was given The Beatles’ “Blackbird” by the judges. Kinstler performed “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston, revisited Aretha Franklin’s “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” and was given Celine Dion’s “All By Myself” by the judgest. Spence’s three songs were “A Change Is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke, “Stand Up” by Cynthia Erivo and “Georgia on My Mind.”

Additional performances included duets with the Top 9 by Lindsey Buckingham, Alessia Cara, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Fall Out Boy, Mickey Guyton, Chaka Khan, Leona Lewis and Macklemore.

“American Idol” has already been renewed for a 20th season at ABC and will return to the network next year.