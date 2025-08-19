American Music Awards Extend Partnership to Air on CBS, Paramount+ for Next 5 Years

The American Music Awards found a new long-term home at CBS and Paramount+. The music awards ceremony produced by Dick Clark Productions will broadcast on the Paramount-owned network and stream on its platform as part of a new partnership through 2030.

The AMAs will air its 52nd edition on Memorial Day weekend 2026 from Las Vegas. More details on the telecast will be revealed at a later date.

The 2025 AMAs reached over 10 million unique viewers across its CBS premiere May 26 (Memorial Day) and encores on MTV (May 27), CMT (May 28) and BET (May 29). The CBS broadcast marked the show’s largest audience since 2019 with a +38% increase over its last live airing in 2022 on ABC. CBS previously aired a 50th anniversary special, titled “American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special,” in October 2024, shortly after the rights for the show changed hands from ABC to CBS.

Despite declining viewership for awards shows, the 2025 AMAs were up double-digit percentages from the 2022 live show, with the 2025 show up 91% among adults 18-34, 23% among adults 18-49 and 16% among adults 25-54.

The news also comes as CBS prepares to sign off as the broadcast home for the Grammys, which will set up shop at Disney starting in 2027, after 54 consecutive years airing on CBS.

The 2025 AMAs were hosted at the all-new luxury resort Fontainebleau Las Vegas with emcee Jennifer Lopez. She returned as host for the first time in 10 years and opened the show with a medley of 23 of the year’s biggest hits.

Performances included Icon Award recipient Janet Jackson, Alex Warren, Becky G and Manuel Turizo, Benson Boone, Blake Shelton, Gloria Estefan, Gwen Stefani, Lainey Wilson, Reneé Rapp, and Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Rod Stewart.