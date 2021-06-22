American Ninja Warrior - Season 13

Photo by: Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Ratings: NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Pays Off More Than Last Week’s ‘Small Fortune’

by | June 22, 2021 @ 9:28 AM

But “The Bachelorette” leads ABC to another Monday win in key demo

ABC’s steady “The Bachelorette” led Monday in TV ratings, but NBC averaged more total viewers throughout primetime. Following “The Bachelorette,” the Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton-hosted “Celebrity Dating Game” ticked up a hair among adults 18-49, per the earliest available Nielsen numbers. (It did decline a bit in terms of total viewers, but last week was the series premiere, so last night was a win.)

NBC aired more U.S. Olympic Trials from 8 to 10 p.m. The broadcaster upgraded 10 o’clock with an “American Ninja Warrior,” which outperformed last week’s “Small Fortune” in the time slot. Sticking with our theme of fairness, which works in both directions, let’s just it wasn’t exactly as hard as scaling the salmon ladder to best “Small Fortune.”

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

