Ratings: NBC’s ‘American Ninja Warrior’ Pays Off More Than Last Week’s ‘Small Fortune’

But “The Bachelorette” leads ABC to another Monday win in key demo

NBC aired more U.S. Olympic Trials from 8 to 10 p.m. The broadcaster upgraded 10 o’clock with an “American Ninja Warrior,” which outperformed last week’s “Small Fortune” in the time slot. Sticking with our theme of fairness, which works in both directions, let’s just it wasn’t exactly as hard as scaling the salmon ladder to best “Small Fortune.”

ABC’s steady “The Bachelorette” led Monday in TV ratings, but NBC averaged more total viewers throughout primetime. Following “The Bachelorette,” the Zooey Deschanel and Michael Bolton-hosted “Celebrity Dating Game” ticked up a hair among adults 18-49, per the earliest available Nielsen numbers. (It did decline a bit in terms of total viewers, but last week was the series premiere, so last night was a win.)

ABC was first in ratings with a 0.7 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3 million, according to preliminary numbers. “The Bachelorette” from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.8 rating and 3.3 million total viewers. At 10, “Celebrity Dating Game” got a 0.5 rating and 2.2 million total viewers.

NBC and Fox tied for second in ratings, both with a 0.5. NBC was first in total viewers with 3.1 million, Fox was fourth with 1.7 million.

For NBC, the track and field Olympics trials from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.6 rating and 3.8 million total viewers. “American Ninja Warrior” at 10 had a 0.5 rating and 2.8 million total viewers.

For Fox, “Hell’s Kitchen” at 8 put up a 0.6 rating and 2.5 million total viewers. At 9, “Housebroken” got a 0.3 rating and 1.1 million total viewers. “Duncanville” at 9:30 managed a 0.2 rating and 758,000 total viewers.

CBS was fourth in ratings with a 0.5 rating and third in total viewers with 2.8 million, airing all reruns.

The CW was fifth in ratings with a 0.2 rating and in total viewers with 529,000. “All American” at 8 had a 0.2 rating and 678,000 total viewers. At 9, “Republic of Sarah” got a 0.1 rating and 381,000 total viewers.

We do not have initial Nielsen numbers for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.