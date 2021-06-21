Ratings: NBC Dominates Father’s Day With Jon Rahm’s Wild US Open Win

Pretty good day for the brand-new dad

Rahm, who was leading golf’s Memorial tournament mere weeks ago before having to bow out due to a positive COVID-19 test, came from behind Sunday to finish birdie-birdie and win the major tournament. As far as golf goes, it was pretty bonkers.

Father’s Day 2021 is one that new dad and U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm will never forget (even though, yes, it was not technically Father’s Day in Rahm’s native Spain). NBC was also pretty pleased with the golf tournament’s initial ratings results.

NBC followed up the golf with more U.S. Olympics Trials. Those are worked pretty well for a few weeks now, and Sunday’s track & field was no exception.

Fox and The CW both averaged fewer than half-a-million total viewers last night, when CBS settled for a 0.1 rating among adults 18-49.

Due to the nature of live sports, the below early Nielsen ratings for NBC should be considered subject to significant adjustment.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.9 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and in total viewers with an average of 4.6 million, according to preliminary numbers. The U.S. Open ran from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. ET; Olympics Trials filled out the remainder of primetime.

ABC was second in ratings with a 0.5 rating and in total viewers with 4 million. An “America’s Funniest Home Videos” repeat at 7 had a 0.5 rating and 4 million total viewers. At 8, “Celebrity Family Feud” posted a 0.7 rating and 5.1 million total viewers. “The Chase” at 9 received a 0.6 rating and 3.9 million total viewers. At 10, “To Tell the Truth” got a 0.4 rating and 3.1 million total viewers.

Fox was third in ratings with a 0.2 rating and fourth in total viewers with 499,000. That was a mere 20,000 total viewers more than The CW. Between reruns, “Bless the Harts” brought Fox a 0.1 rating and just 375,000 total viewers. The network’s other original episode, “The Moodys” at 9:30, managed a 0.2 rating and 560,000 total viewers.

CBS and The CW tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.1 rating. CBS was third in total viewers with 2.3 million, The CW was fifth with 479,000.

For CBS, a “60 Minutes” rerun at 7 had a 0.3 rating and 4.6 million total viewers. CBS aired the movie “Selma” through the remainder of primetime.

For The CW, “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow” at 8 had a 0.1 rating and 474,000 total viewers. At 9, “Batwoman” got a 0.1 rating and 449,000 total viewers.

We do not have initial Nielsen data for Spanish-language networks Univision and Telemundo.