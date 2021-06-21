Jon Rahm US Open

Getty

Ratings: NBC Dominates Father’s Day With Jon Rahm’s Wild US Open Win

by | June 21, 2021 @ 8:44 AM

Pretty good day for the brand-new dad

Father’s Day 2021 is one that new dad and U.S. Open winner Jon Rahm will never forget (even though, yes, it was not technically Father’s Day in Rahm’s native Spain). NBC was also pretty pleased with the golf tournament’s initial ratings results.

Rahm, who was leading golf’s Memorial tournament mere weeks ago before having to bow out due to a positive COVID-19 test, came from behind Sunday to finish birdie-birdie and win the major tournament. As far as golf goes, it was pretty bonkers.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

