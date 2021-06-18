Holey Moley

ABC

Ratings: Networks Stalemate With 4-Way Tie Despite ABC’s ‘Holey Moley’ and ‘The Hustler’ Season Premieres

by | June 18, 2021 @ 9:16 AM

CBS doesn’t join the party, but finishes first in total primetime viewers

ABC brought back “Holey Moley” and “The Hustler” for their Summer 2021 premieres on Thursday, but it was not enough to separate from a four-way primetime ratings tie.

Despite missing out on all that fun, CBS was No. 1 in terms of total viewers last night.

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

CHRIS HARRISON

Chris Harrison Got $10 Million From ABC to Leave ‘The Bachelor’

Kimmel Mocks Trump’s Rant About Windmills That ‘Kill Everything’ and ‘Very, Very Tough’ Canada (Video)
fall tv

2021-22 TV Season: Every Broadcast Show Canceled, Renewed and Ordered – So Far (Updating)

Lessons From the Cancel Culture Era: Is It ‘Shifting the Discomfort’ or ‘A New Kind of Censorship’?
Covid Gift

Champagne Truffles and Filet Mignon Deliveries: Hollywood’s New Gifting Explosion
CMA Awards country music

Disney Extends CMA Awards Deal Through 2026
Crime Scene Kitchen

Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ and ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Flambé the Competition in Key Demo
CMA awards

Disney Nears $22 Million Deal for Country Music Association Awards (Exclusive)
Superman and Lois

Ratings: ‘Superman & Lois’ Adds 30,000 Viewers From Last Week
Kevin Can F**k Himself

How ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ Crammed a Multi-Cam Sitcom Inside a Drama
Rolf Smith, yacht broker, at Cannes

Hotel Rooms Are Scarce at This Year’s Cannes Film Festival, but There’s Room For Your Yacht