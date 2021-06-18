Ratings: Networks Stalemate With 4-Way Tie Despite ABC’s ‘Holey Moley’ and ‘The Hustler’ Season Premieres

CBS doesn’t join the party, but finishes first in total primetime viewers

Despite missing out on all that fun, CBS was No. 1 in terms of total viewers last night.

ABC brought back “Holey Moley” and “The Hustler” for their Summer 2021 premieres on Thursday, but it was not enough to separate from a four-way primetime ratings tie.

NBC, which was one of the nets in the big logjam, aired live U.S. Open Golf for the majority of primetime on the east coast. U.S. Olympic Trials filled out the remainder of the day part.

ABC, NBC, Fox and Univision all tied for first in ratings, each with a 0.4 rating/3 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, according to preliminary Nielsen numbers. ABC was second in total viewers with 2.5 million, NBC was third with 2 million, Fox was fourth with 1.4 million and Univision was fifth with 1.3 million.

For ABC, the “Holey Moley” season premiere at 8 p.m. drew a 0.5/4 and 3.1 million total viewers. At 9, a second hour of the mini-golf competition got a 0.5/3 and 2.6 million total viewers. At 10, the season premiere of Craig Ferguson’s “The Hustler” had a 0.3/3 and 2 million total viewers.

For NBC, the golf major’s opening round from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.3/3 and 2.1 million total viewers. Due to the nature of live sports, these overnight numbers for NBC should be considered subject to significant adjustment. The U.S. Olympic Trials at 10 had a 0.4/3 and 1.9 million total viewers.

For Fox, “Beat Shazam” at 8 got a 0.4/4 and 1.7 million total viewers. A repeat followed.

CBS was fifth in ratings with a 0.3/3 and first in total viewers with 3 million. Between reruns, “United States of Al” at 8:30 had a 0.4/3 and 3.8 million total viewers. At 10, an original “Clarice” episode got a 0.3/2 and 2.2 million total viewers.

Telemundo was sixth in ratings with a 0.2/2 and in total viewers with 875,000.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1/1 and in total viewers with 745,000. “Walker” at 8 had a 0.1/1 and 971,000 total viewers. At 9, “Legacies” got a 0.1/1 and 520,000 total viewers.