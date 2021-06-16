Superman and Lois

The CW

Ratings: ‘Superman & Lois’ Adds 30,000 Viewers From Last Week

by | June 16, 2021 @ 9:06 AM

NBC’s U.S. Olympics Trials and “AGT” vault network to the top of key demo

The CW’s superhero shows, “The Flash” and “Superman & Lois,” both added to last week’s audience total on Tuesday. While it wasn’t quite enough to climb out of the broadcast basement in terms of total-viewer averages, The CW did end up in a ratings tie with (the all-rerun) ABC.

NBC finished first among adults 18-49 for another Tuesday primetime, this time with two hours of U.S. Olympic Trials leading in to a rare 10 o’clock “America’s Got Talent.”

Become a member to read more.
Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

AGT Klek Entos

‘AGT': Watch Magician Who Looks Like He’s Straight Out of ‘Saw’ Torture Judges With a Spider (Video)
Kevin Can F**k Himself

How ‘Kevin Can F**k Himself’ Crammed a Multi-Cam Sitcom Inside a Drama
Rolf Smith, yacht broker, at Cannes

Hotel Rooms Are Scarce at This Year’s Cannes Film Festival, but There’s Room For Your Yacht
washington dc us capitol federal

Why Is Federal COVID Relief for Indie Cinemas and Music Venues Taking So Long? Blame Past Fraudsters
jeopardy guest hosts

‘Jeopardy!’ Guest Hosts Ranked by Ratings: From Ken Jennings to Mayim Bialik (Photos)
The Celebrity Dating Game

‘Celebrity Dating Game’ Premiere Halves ‘The Bachelorette’ Rating

U.S. Households With 4 Streaming Services Doubled in the Last Year | Chart

CBS Balks at Airing 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards Over $22 Million Asking Price, Declining Ratings (Exclusive)
Celebrity Family Feud

Ratings: ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Is No. 1 (Answer) on Sunday’s Big Board
In the Heights Hamilton Easter Egg

‘In the Heights’ Box Office Bust: Why It’s Not HBO Max’s Fault and 5 Other Takeaways

How 2 Bravo Superfans Gained 9,000-Plus Clubhouse Followers in Just 3 Months (Exclusive)