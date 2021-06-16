Ratings: ‘Superman & Lois’ Adds 30,000 Viewers From Last Week

NBC’s U.S. Olympics Trials and “AGT” vault network to the top of key demo

NBC finished first among adults 18-49 for another Tuesday primetime, this time with two hours of U.S. Olympic Trials leading in to a rare 10 o’clock “America’s Got Talent.”

The CW’s superhero shows, “The Flash” and “Superman & Lois,” both added to last week’s audience total on Tuesday. While it wasn’t quite enough to climb out of the broadcast basement in terms of total-viewer averages, The CW did end up in a ratings tie with (the all-rerun) ABC.

CBS was first in total viewers, airing a trio of reruns.

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating/4 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 3.3 million, according to preliminary numbers. The U.S. Olympic Trials from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. averaged a 0.5/4 and 2.9 million total viewers. “AGT” at 10 drew a 0.5/4 and 4 million total viewers.

Tuesday’s “America’s Got Talent” featured masked magician Klek Entos, one of the strangest contestants the judges have ever see. The mysterious magic man (who carries an ax around with him??) freaked Heidi Klum, Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara out by making a spider appear, then disappear, and being generally creepy in the process. He got a “yes” from each panelist, because everyone was too scared to say no. A much more wholesome act, the World Taekwondo Demonstration Team, received the night’s Golden Buzzer.

Fox was second in ratings with a 0.4/3 and fourth in total viewers with 1.46 million. “Lego Masters” at 8 had a 0.4/3 and 1.6 million total viewers. At 9, “Mental Samurai” got a 0.3/2 and 1.4 million total viewers.

CBS, Univision and Telemundo tied for third in ratings, each with a 0.3. Univision had a 3 share, CBS and Telemundo both had 2s. CBS was first in total viewers with 3.7 million, Univision was fifth with 1.2 million and Telemundo was sixth with 870,000.

ABC and The CW tied for sixth in ratings, both with a 0.2. ABC had a 2 share, The CW got a 1. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.47 million, The CW was seventh with 863,000.

For The CW, “The Flash” at 8 had a 0.2/1 and 806,000 total viewers. At 9, “Superman & Lois” got a 0.2/1 and 921,000 total viewers.