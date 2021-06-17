Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ and ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Flambé the Competition in Key Demo

“The Blacklist” drags down NBC’s Olympic Swimming Trials

At 10 o’clock, NBC aired the penultimate episode of “The Blacklist” Season 8, which turned in some bummer numbers. At least ABC ran a rerun.

Fox whipped up another TV ratings win on Wednesday, thanks in large part to going local at 10 p.m. Before then, “MasterChef” and “Crime Scene Kitchen” did just enough to hang around, letting ABC and NBC sink in their respective final hours of primetime.

Despite another Wednesday ratings win for Fox, the network once more ended up in fourth place among total viewers.

Fox was first in ratings with a 0.5 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic, but fourth in total viewers with an average of 2 million, according to preliminary numbers. “MasterChef” at 8 p.m. put up a 0.5 demo rating and 2.4 million total viewers. “Crime Scene Kitchen” at 9 had a 0.4 rating and 1.6 million total viewers.

ABC and NBC tied for was second in ratings, both with a 0.4. ABC was first in total viewers with 2.7 million, NBC was second with 2.6 million.

For ABC, “Press Your Luck” at 8 had a 0.5 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers. At 9, “The $100,000 Pyramid” got a 0.4 rating and 3.1 million total viewers.

For NBC, two hours of U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials from 8 to 10 averaged a 0.5 demo rating and 2.7 million total viewers. “The Blacklist” at 10 received a 0.3 rating and 2.3 million total viewers.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fourth in ratings, both with a 0.3. Univision was fifth in total viewers with 1.2 million, Telemundo was sixth with 970,000.

CBS was sixth in ratings with a 0.2, but third in total viewers with 2.4 million. “Kids Say the Darndest Things” at 8 had a 0.3 demo rating and 2.7 million total viewers. Repeats followed.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.1 and in total viewers with 454,000. Following an encore, a CW re-airing of TBS’ “The Cube” series premiere aired at 9, when it managed a 0.1 rating and 318,000 total viewers. TBS’ Turner and The CW share a similar parent in WarnerMedia, which is currently AT&T but will soon be part of new company Warner Bros. Discovery.