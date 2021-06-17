Crime Scene Kitchen

Fox

Ratings: ‘MasterChef’ and ‘Crime Scene Kitchen’ Flambé the Competition in Key Demo

by | June 17, 2021 @ 8:29 AM

“The Blacklist” drags down NBC’s Olympic Swimming Trials

Fox whipped up another TV ratings win on Wednesday, thanks in large part to going local at 10 p.m. Before then, “MasterChef” and “Crime Scene Kitchen” did just enough to hang around, letting ABC and NBC sink in their respective final hours of primetime.

At 10 o’clock, NBC aired the penultimate episode of “The Blacklist” Season 8, which turned in some bummer numbers. At least ABC ran a rerun.

Tony Maglio

Tony Maglio

TV Editor • tony.maglio@thewrap.com • Twitter: @tonymaglio

