Even Zooey Deschanel Doesn’t Know Which Property Brother She’s Dating (Video)

Zooey Deschanel is dating one of HGTV’s famous Property Brothers. But, ah, which one is it? Jimmy Kimmel was determined to get to the bottom of the (not-real) mystery last night.

“Which Property Brother are you with?” Kimmel asked his first guest on Wednesday, who was there (virtually) to plug her new ABC show, “Celebrity Dating Game.”

“I mean, does it matter?” she responded. We found that to be a fair counterpoint, but it didn’t satisfy the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host.

“Well, I mean, yeah. Technically, they’re different people, right?” he asked. “Is Jonathan or Drew your person?”

“Is there an Ian?” she said.

There is not. (Though there is a JD.)

“OK, you know what? Look, we were introduced really quickly. You know? They were both there at the same time,” she explained. “And it was fast and I wasn’t really paying attention, you know? But now it’s kind of like too late to ask.”

Kimmel helped Deschanel get down to the bottom of it with a pretty impressive investigative chart. OK, so maybe it wasn’t all that impressive when you consider that Kevin Jonas somehow snuck his way onto the poster board.

“I know he owns jeans and he has brown hair and he likes food,” she offered. That wasn’t particularly helpful, and neither was Siri.

Fortunately, dude was right there. Turns out, it was Jonathan. Case closed.

Watch the video above. And watch Zooey Deschanel co-host “The Celebrity Dating Game” Mondays at 10 p.m. on ABC.

Honestly, the newest “Celebrity”-themed series for ABC’s pretty successful “Summer Fun & Games” lineup could use your eyeballs (especially if you’re a Nielsen panelist between the ages of 18 and 49). On Monday, “Celebrity Dating Game” debuted to a lackluster 0.4 “live” rating and 2.6 million total viewers. And that was WITH a pretty strong two-hour lead-in from “The Bachelorette,” which averaged a 0.8 rating and 3.2 million total viewers.